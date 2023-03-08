JUST IN: 6-Year-Old Virginia Student Who Shot Teacher Won’t Face Charges

The 6-year-old boy who shot a Virginia school teacher won’t face charges, the Newport News Commonwealth’s prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Howard Gwynn, the city prosecutor, still hasn’t decided whether to criminally charge any adults associated with the shooting.

“Our objective is not just to do something as quickly as possible,” Gwynn said to NBC News. “Once we analyze all the facts, we will charge any person or persons that we believe we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt committed a crime.”

Richneck Elementary school teacher Abby Zwerner was hospitalized for two weeks after one of her students shot her in January.

The family of the first grader said the child suffers from “acute disability and was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day.”

NBC News reported: