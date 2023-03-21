Joe Biden Tries Twice Reciting Poem at Awards Ceremony, Fails Both Times (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden on Tuesday evening hosted an Arts and Humanities Award Ceremony.
Biden presented a National Medal of Arts award to Bruce Springsteen.
President Biden presents National Medal of Arts to Bruce @springsteen. pic.twitter.com/iNoUBtZQRn
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 21, 2023
Biden attempted to crack some jokes.
“There was a lawsuit that was between the governor of Delaware and the governor of New Jersey. And is now matter of law. We, owe — we own, Delaware owns up to the high water mark of New Jersey. For all I know I could claim you as part of Delaware,” Biden said to Bruce Springsteen.
Biden to Bruce Springsteen: "There’s a lawsuit was between the governor of Delaware and the governor of New Jersey. And is now matter of law. We, owe — we own, Delaware owns up to the high water mark of New Jersey. For all I know I could claim you as part of Delaware" pic.twitter.com/BgAiljaAxf
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 21, 2023
Biden also tried to recite a poem and failed.
He tried a second time and failed again.
Biden is completely shot.
"Let me start this over again": Biden twice tries reciting poem, fails both times pic.twitter.com/5hoDxZ6eC0
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 21, 2023