Joe Biden Tries Twice Reciting Poem at Awards Ceremony, Fails Both Times (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden on Tuesday evening hosted an Arts and Humanities Award Ceremony.

Biden presented a National Medal of Arts award to Bruce Springsteen.

VIDEO:

Biden attempted to crack some jokes.

“There was a lawsuit that was between the governor of Delaware and the governor of New Jersey. And is now matter of law. We, owe — we own, Delaware owns up to the high water mark of New Jersey. For all I know I could claim you as part of Delaware,” Biden said to Bruce Springsteen.

VIDEO:

Biden also tried to recite a poem and failed.

He tried a second time and failed again.

Biden is completely shot.

VIDEO:

Cristina Laila
