Joe Biden: “The Majority of the American People Think Having Assault Weapons is Bizarre. It’s a Crazy Idea!” (VIDEO)

So this is a lie.

Joe Biden on Tuesday stopped to chat with reporters posted up on the South Lawn before departing for North Carolina.

Biden falsely claimed the majority of Americans think owning a so-called ‘assault weapon’ is a crazy idea.

“The majority of the American people think having assault weapons is bizarre. It’s a crazy idea,” Biden said.

VIDEO:

BIDEN: "The majority of the American people think having assault weapons is bizarre. It’s a crazy idea." pic.twitter.com/6oWdSjJOfa — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 28, 2023

The Biden White House on Monday afternoon called for Republican lawmakers to back a ban on so-called ‘assault weapons’ following the Nashville school shooting.

The mass shooter was a 28-year-old mentally ill female who identified as transgender.

According to the spokesperson for the Nashville Police, the shooter had “two assault-type weapons and a pistol.”

Instead of condemning the rampant terrorism, violence and mass shootings by another member of the trans community, the Biden Regime is blaming firearms and attacking the Second Amendment.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blamed Republicans in Congress for the mass shooting.

“How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act to pass the assault weapons ban.” – Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

The question is, how many more innocent people have to die at the hands of a transgender person?