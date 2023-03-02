SICK. Joe Biden LAUGHS While Talking About Grieving Mother Who Lost Two Sons to Fentanyl Poisoning (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks at the House Democrat Caucus Issues Conference.

Democrats gathered at the Hyatt Regency Baltimore to hear Biden mumble through remarks.

Joe Biden briefly spoke about the mother who lost two sons to fentanyl poisoning.

Rebecca Kiessling, the mother of two sons killed by fentanyl blasted the federal government for catering to illegal aliens during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Tuesday.

Kiessling lost her sons Caleb, 20 and Kyler, 18 to fentanyl in July 2020.

WATCH:

HEART BREAKING: Mother who lost 2 of her sons to fentanyl testifies at border hearing pic.twitter.com/M3tjtJJimG — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 28, 2023

Joe Biden blamed Trump and laughed while talking about this poor mother who lost her sons.

“A mom who lost two kids to fentanyl… that I killed her sons… well the interesting thing is, that fentanyl they took came during the last administration hahahaha!” Biden said.

WATCH:

Yesterday, a mom who lost her two sons to fentanyl poisoning told her story. Today, Biden laughed about it. pic.twitter.com/USEbe4Ouhe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 2, 2023

Under Joe Biden illegal drug trafficking is WAY UP because of his open borders policies.