Joe Biden Immediately Scrambles For His Pre-Approved Notes While Trudeau Welcomes Biden to Canada (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden is currently in Canada meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa.

Biden scrambled for his pre-approved notes as soon as he sat down for a bilateral meeting with Trudeau.

Trudeau kicked off the meeting by welcoming Joe Biden, “It’s so good to see you, Joe.”

Biden wasn’t even paying attention to Trudeau.

He was too busy rifling through his notecards because he has no idea what’s going on.

Joe Biden and Justice Trudeau ignored reporters after their brief meeting about climate change.

VIDEO:

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 