Jimmy Dore on Nord Stream: “America is the World’s Terrorist”

“Americans are the most propagandized people in the world,” leftist comic Jimmy Dore told Tucker Carlson Feb. 26. “They don’t even know what’s happening with the Nord Stream pipeline. They think propaganda is something that happens to other people. This is 100% a propaganda war.”

“Why doesn’t Joe Biden want to investigate this?” Dore asked. “Why doesn’t Congress want to investigate this?”

If the United States was not behind the Nord Stream bombing, “Why not investigate it?” Dore asked. “Sweden, Denmark and Norway already did their own investigation, (but) they won’t release it. Why won’t they?”

“Just like they don’t want to investigate the cause of the Corona virus outbreak – they don’t want to investigate because they already know the answers.”

Journalist Chris Hedges had called America a “Mafia State”, Dore said. “A tiny cabal of people have control of our government, and they’re using it to do war for economic profit. The difference between our Mafia State now and back then (is), the Mafia helped defeat the Nazis. Now, we’re actually arming Nazis” in other countries, the comedian said.

Leftist Jimmy Dore provides an incredibly based four and a half minute rant on Tucker. So many RedPills, so little time!

🎯🎯 We need more of this. pic.twitter.com/1eseGkPEj2 — Paul Kikos 🌐 (@PKikos) February 26, 2023

“This is really about World War III.”

The press is ignoring Seymour Hersh’s article about the Nord Stream bombing, Dore said. “The American press won’t even ask the people he named in that article a question about it. They won’t ask Victoria Nuland, they won’t ask Jake Sullivan, they won’t ask Antony Blinken. Those people won’t even give a statement about it.”

“These are the same people who lied us into the Iraq war. Lied to us about Libya. Lied to us about Syria, dropped so many bombs in Syria they ran out of bombs. America is the world’s terrorist. We have 400 military bases surrounding China. We provoked this.”

“People don’t know the CIA got in bed with Nazis to overthrow the democratically elected government of Ukraine in 2014”, Dore said. “We had a peace deal. It was called the Minsk Accord. And then they violated it. Ukraine kept shelling the Donbass, the Russian-speakers in the eastern part of Ukraine. That’s why Putin had to be provoked to invade to protect those people. Nobody will tell you that.”

"We could end this war today through diplomacy, but our politicians want to enrich weapons manufacturers so they keep donating to them, to the tune of 100 billion dollars." Jimmy Dore is right on the money. pic.twitter.com/Z0hLPTIaGH — David Morgan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #StayFree (@david_r_morgan) February 26, 2023

Speaking to Tucker Carlson on March 4, ex-Representative Dennis Kucinich (D – Ohio) called the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline “an unprecedented act in American history”.

“The people of the United States have a right to know if their government blew up the pipeline”, Kucinich said. “If you look at the details in Seymour Hersh’s investigative piece, there was a plan to destroy the pipeline before the Russian invasion. There were incriminating statements made by President Biden, Victoria Nuland, and National Security Adviser (Jake) Sullivan prior to the pipeline being blown up.”

“The United States Congress has an obligation to investigate”

“Sullivan is key here, because he helped organize it, then he tried to blame Russia. What it was really about was knocking Russia out of the European natural gas market.”

“The United States Congress has an obligation to investigate,” Kucinich said. “No one has heard the end of this.”