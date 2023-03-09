Jill Biden’s Primetime Special Was CNN’s Worst Weekday Performance in Nearly One Year

CNN’s “Jill Biden Abroad” primetime special was the ailing outlet’s worst weekday performance for the 9 pm spot in nearly one year.
CNN’s ratings have plunged since Trump left office.
The network is struggling to attract viewers in the 9 pm primetime spot.
CNN couldn’t even save the day with a primetime special featuring Jill Biden, the wife of the most popular president in US history.
Fox News reported:
The “CNN Primetime” special, branded “Jill Biden Abroad,” featured an interview with CNN White House correspondent Arlette Saenz that shed a staggering 43% of viewers of CNN’s average 2023 9 p.m. ET viewership.
“Jill Biden Abroad” averaged a dismal 368,000 total viewers compared to 2.7 million for Fox News’ “Hannity” and 2.3 million for MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” which both aired in the same time slot. It was CNN’s worst weekday performance at 9 p.m. since June 17, 2022, with the exception of Christmas Eve, Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
TBS’ midday repeats of “Friends,” Investigation Discovery’s “Murder Comes Home,” “Andy Griffith Show” and “Gunsmoke” reruns on TV Land Classic, Hallmark’s decades-old airings of “The Golden Girls” and Lifetime’s “Castle” were among Monday’s basic cable offerings to outdraw CNN’s 9 p.m. ET program.
CNN’s “Jill Biden Abroad” didn’t perform much better among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging only 84,000 viewers among the key category to lose 42% of the network’s 2023 year-to-date average 9 p.m. viewership. On the same evening, “Hannity” averaged 322,000 demo viewers and “Maddow” managed 219,000.