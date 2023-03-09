Jill Biden’s Primetime Special Was CNN’s Worst Weekday Performance in Nearly One Year

CNN’s “Jill Biden Abroad” primetime special was the ailing outlet’s worst weekday performance for the 9 pm spot in nearly one year.

CNN’s ratings have plunged since Trump left office.

The network is struggling to attract viewers in the 9 pm primetime spot.

CNN couldn’t even save the day with a primetime special featuring Jill Biden, the wife of the most popular president in US history.

Fox News reported: