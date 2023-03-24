Jill Biden Tells Governor General of Canada: “It’s Been Really Warm Because of Global Warming in the United States” (VIDEO)

by

Joe and Jill Biden on Thursday traveled to Ottawa, Canada to participate in a greet with Mary Simon, the Governor General of Canada and her husband, Whit Fraser.

Dr. Jill opened her big fat mouth in the beginning of the meeting and mumbled something stupid about global warming.

“Well, it’s been really warm because of global warming in the United States,” Dr. Jill said.

“On the West Coast — a great deal of rain and a lot of forest fires — we’ve had a tough year due to global warming,” Joe Biden said.

Brilliant.

WATCH:

Meanwhile on the west coast…

Mammoth Lakes, California is completely buried in snow.

Lake Tahoe is completely buried in snow.

Cristina Laila

