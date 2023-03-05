Jill Biden Calls Suggestion for Joe Biden to Take Competency Test “Ridiculous”

Recently, former U.S. Ambassador to the UN and 2024 Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley suggested testing older politicians for mental proficiency.

On Sunday, First Lady Jill Biden, chief caretaker to the politician that needs a mental proficiency test above all others, said the suggestion was “ridiculous.’’

On Sunday’s CNN State of the Union, Jill said she and ​her husband would “never even discuss something like that.

The New York Post reports:

“Ridiculous,” Jill Biden responded when asked about Haley’s idea in a snippet of an interview that aired Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Jill Biden — whose full interview will air at ​9 p.m. Monday — pointed to the president’s surprise trip last month to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion as proof of the commander-in-chief’s stamina. “How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train? Go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President Zelensky?” she said. “So, look at the man. Look what he’s doing. Look what he continues to do each and every day.”​

Joe Biden’s doddering unintelligible gaffes are so common that the rest of the world is laughing at us.

Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi devolved into tears as she struggled to contain her laughter while sharing a montage of some of Biden’s cringeworthy moments.