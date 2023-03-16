Japanese Officials Urge Government to Tell the Truth About Excess Deaths Following Vaccine Mandates – Reporting Shows 210,000 Excess Deaths, the Highest Number Since World War II (VIDEO)

The Government of Japan is urged to tell the truth about the huge number of vaccine injuries and excess deaths during a hearing.
Japanese lawmaker Mr. Yanagase Hirofumi, a Japanese politician who is a member of the House of Councillors of Japan, accused the Japanese government of covering up COVID-19 mRNA vaccine injuries and deaths.
Below is the transcript of Mr. Hirofumi’s speech:
The number of deaths in Japan has been on the rise continuously.
As you can see from this panel, the dramatic increase in the number of deaths is quite obvious.
Last year, the number of deaths in 2022, exceeded 1.58 million, the highest number since World War II.
Compared to 2021, the number of deaths has increased by more than 140,000.
Compared to 2020, the number of deaths has increased by a staggering number of 210,000.
Covid didn’t cause so many more deaths. There must be factors (like vaccines). I wonder how the government is analyzing this problem?
Actually, Japan has been flooded with people, complaining of feeling ill after receiving the Covid vaccine. I’ve been carefully monitoring the system of reporting illnesses suspected to be caused by adverse reactions to the Covid vaccine.
But we wonder if the system is functioning properly.
Just in the reported cases alone, there have been as many as 2001 cases of suspected vaccine-induced deaths.
In my firm’s investigation alone, there were approximately 260 cases in which the doctor in charge reported that there was probably a link between the vaccine and the death.
Then, according to the health minister, there are 52 cases where a pathologist has performed an autopsy, and reported that there is a link between the vaccine and the death.
Yet, only one case has been found to have a causal relationship between the vaccine and death
Amazingly, even though more than 2000 people have died after vaccination, more than 99% of this deaths cannot be evaluated due to allegedly insufficient information.
There have already been 2000 deaths. Further, pathologists in charge have autopsied the deaths after vaccination. The pathologist found that the vaccine cost the problem and concluded that there was probably a link between the vaccine and the death. Yeah, only one case has been found to have a cost relationship between the vaccine and death. Under the circumstances, how can the vaccine risk be properly assessed under the circumstances? I wonder how much more information is needed when the pathologist has done an autopsy, and determined that there is a link between the vaccine and the death.
In other words, there are many suspicious cases where vaccines are, probably the cause of death, but if all of them are determined to have no known causal link, the real risk will be overlooked!
For example, a man in his 30s, died three days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. The cause of death was myocarditis. Myocarditis is a commonly recognized as a typical adverse reaction cost by the Covid vaccine. Furthermore, as a result of the autopsy , doctors concluded that there was a link between the vaccine and the death.
Even in such an obvious case, the evaluation committee, made up of a group of amateur academics paid for by the government declared that they could not evaluate causation due to the lack of information.
Last week, a group of bereaved families who lost family members as a result of the vaccination held a press conference.
Mutsuko Suda, who lost her husband, said at that press conference. The government must tell the public, the truth about the danger part of the vaccine from a neutral point of view:
“The number of reported adverse reactions caused by vaccination is present, the types of cases of vaccine, induced injuries, and the number of reported deaths after vaccination”.
The bereaved family’s opinion is extremely appropriate.
As I mentioned earlier, I consider that it is extremely unusual to have reports of more than 2,000 deaths after vaccination.
In the case of the flu vaccine, only 7 deaths were reported in 2021 through a similar system.
According to our calculations, the percantage of reported deaths after the Covid vaccine is more than 38 times higher in comparison with the flu vaccine.
WATCH (Via ShortShort News):
The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that a group of highly respected doctors sued the Japanese government over COVID-19 vaccine cover-ups.
During a press conference, a team of Japanese researchers led by Professor Masanori Fukushima stated their intention to sue the Japanese government if the Health Ministry continues to refuse to acknowledge the causal link between the vaccine and deaths.
“Around April last year, the pathology and forensics societies have already issued a statement that in the future, an autopsy should be done on people who have died after vaccination,” said Prof. Fukushima. “In the future, we need to urgently establish guidelines on what kind of medical treatment should be provided for victims injured by vaccines, and we need to develop diagnostic techniques.”
According to Fukushima, Japan’s Health Ministry won’t acknowledge the causal link between the vaccine and deaths. The Japanese researchers threatened the government that additional lawsuits would be filed for the COVID vaccine harm cover-up.
“One more thing, pathological autopsies have already been conducted on people who died after receiving the vaccine. However, the Health Ministry is still unwilling to acknowledge the causal link between the vaccine and the deaths. If the health ministry maintains this unjustified position, we intend to file additional lawsuits in consultation with our lawyers,” said Fukushima
“We demand the Health Ministry provides appropriate victim compensation based on the vaccination law. In other words, the victim is compensated based on the vaccination law that is properly stipulated by Japanese law,” he continued.
Prof. Fukushima added, “Vaccines are four times more likely to be infected than non-vaccinated people. Mortality rates were also found to be higher among vaccinated people of all ages. The evidence to promote vaccination has been lost. The state has hidden and stopped disclosing inconvenient data. It is a serious national crisis.”