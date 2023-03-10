Jane Fonda Says Pro-Lifers Need to Be Murdered for Their Beliefs on Abortion (VIDEO)

“Hanoi” Jane Fonda on Friday said pro-life activists and politicians should be murdered for their beliefs on abortion during an appearance on ABC’s “The View.”

“Besides marching and protesting, what else do you suggest?” Joy Behar queried.

“MURDER.” – Jane Fonda said.

“What did you say?” Tomlin asked.

“MURDER!” Fonda replied.

VIDEO:

BEHAR: “Besides marching and protesting, what else do you suggest? JANE FONDA: “MURDER.” TOMLIN: “What did you say?” FONDA: “MURDER!” Is Jane Fonda advocating for the murder of pro-life politicians and activists? pic.twitter.com/bGA7zWOWl0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 10, 2023

In 1972 “Hanoi” Jane Fonda applauded an NVA anti-aircraft gun crew during her trip to North Vietnam. These guns were used to shoot down American planes and contributed to the deaths of American Airmen.

Jane Fonda once said, “If you understood what communism was, you would hope, you would pray on your knees that we would some day become communist.”



Hanoi Jane

In 2020, Jane Fonda called Covid-19 “God’s gift to the left.”

“What a great gift! What a tremendous opportunity! We’re just so lucky! — And I just think that Covid is God’s gift to the Left,” Jane Fonda said laughing. “That’s a terrible thing to say. I think it was a very difficult thing to send down to us, but it has ripped the band-aid off who [Trump] is and what he stands for and what is being done to average people and working people in this country.”

Jane Fonda in September announced she has cancer and will start chemo treatments.

“So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments,” Fonda, 84, wrote in an Instagram post.

In December Fonda said her cancer is in remission.