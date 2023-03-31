James Comey Fires Off Tweet Celebrating After Manhattan Grand Jury Indicts Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday night fired off a tweet celebrating after Trump was indicted by a grand jury.

James Comey was fired by Trump in 2017 while he was leading an investigation into the former president.

“It’s been a good day” – Comey said.

A Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict President Trump.

The indictment is currently under seal, however, according to a leak to CNN, President Trump was hit with 34 counts related to business fraud.

“Former President Donald Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in an indictment from a Manhattan grand jury, according to two sources familiar with the case.” CNN reported.

Sources familiar with the investigation tell CBS tonight that Bragg has some documents that have been uncovered during the probe but are not yet known to the public/been reported, both financial records and communications between key figures… will use these as well as testimony — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 30, 2023

Comey should be in prison for trying to overthrow Trump.

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz in 2019 revealed to lawmakers that he criminally referred former FBI Director James Comey for prosecution.

The Justice Department ultimately declined prosecution even though the department concluded Comey illegally leaked classified information to the media.