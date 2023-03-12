J6 Defendant Pete Schwartz Writes Speaker McCarthy Requesting Access to J6 Video After He Was Denied the Evidence During Trial

Peter Schwartz, age 47 and a Kentucky welder, served his country in the Army Reserve. He was indicted after he was accused of pepper-spraying officers during the Jan. 6 protest. He was arrested on Feb. 2, 2021, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. Pete was with his wife when 30 agents assaulted him with flashbang grenades, armored vehicles, and more than 10 assault rifles aimed at his chest.

“At no point did either my wife or I resist but we were both roughly handled and forced/dragged up the stairs after being shackled and handcuffed as we were shoved around,” Schwartz said.

Last year, the DC jury found Pete and his co-defendants guilty on every single charge. There were no victims. The prosecution presented no witnesses.

Pete Schwartz called The Gateway Pundit after he was found guilty on every single count. There were 11 counts against Pete and the two co-defendants that he had never seen in his life and never met before the trial. The jury did not even read over the evidence before they voted to sentence the three Trump supporters.

Pete was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding despite the fact that he NEVER entered the US Capitol

Pete Schwartz told The Gateway Pundit that Juror #8 flipped him off as they read the guilty verdict against him, where he was found guilty on every single count.

Pete is back prison. He has spent five months in the hole since his arrest. Pete says there are no rules and he never knows when he will be tossed in the hole.

Pete called The Gateway Pundit from the hole on Sunday.

In a recent call Pete said he was asking Congress and Speaker McCarthy to release the January 6 footage to himself, the J6 political prisoners and their families.

The Gateway Pundit filed an official letter with Speaker McCarthy’s office last week requesting access to the footage.

Pete Schwartz recently sent a letter to Congressional leaders from his prison cell in Washington DC.

To: Congressional House Members I am an incarcerated January 6’er, being held hostage in the D.C. jail. I had been here for over two years now, without Due Process rights, without ever having the chance of bond, and no chance of being set free, in spite of the fact that I was entrapped by my own government, and I’m innocent of all charges brought against me. There are three issues that Congress needs to address immediately, anything else falls short of your oath to uphold the Constitution. The issues make the acronym D.I.E. 1) Due Process, 2) Innocence, and 3) Entrapment. I was charged and convicted in a sham trial in which I wasn’t allowed to see all the evidence against me, nor was I permitted the evidence that would prove my innocence. Additionally, a vast majority of people repeatedly virtue signal about those of us charged with violence, versus non-violent charges. However, I was convicted of four counts of assault with a deadly or dangerous weapon without there being any victims to say who was assaulted. I was also convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding, even though I was not on Capital grounds when they went into recess, nor did I even enter the building. This latter charge was only added to pad the amount of time I could be sentenced for. I was not even guilty of any of the thought crimes that so many others were accused of! The Department of Justice labeled me and many others from that day as being a danger to society and therefore, it demanded, that we had to be incarcerated. There’s evidence of Chalupa flying in professional Ukrainian Nazis to agitate at January 6th, the texts and emails calling for reduced security from Nancy Pelosi to her Sergeant of Arms, and much more evidence of government entrapment. I went to peacefully express my support for then-President Trump and to support the request for Congress to uphold the Twelfth Amendment and certify the election results appropriately and constitutionally. We have also taken note at how many times we hear calls for us January 6th defendants to be held accountable to the “fullest extent of the law”, (as if the time I’ve already served isn’t enough), versus the weak and feeble calls for accountability for Antifa and BLM; actual terrorist organizations who did actual violence and damage. The double standard isn’t just coming from the Left, even the people we supported have called for us to get maximum sentences 10 times more frequently than they have ever called for ANY accountability from Left Wing riots! Recall the siege on the White House in May 2020 when President Trump had to be taken to the bunker and over 60 U.S. Secret Service officers were injured? These protests didn’t happen for a few hours but rather days. (Protests Near White House Spiral Out of Control Again – The New York Times (nytimes.com), Protesters knock down White House security barricades as tensions mount over Floyd’s death | The Hill), Trump briefly taken to White House bunker during Friday’s protests | CNN Politics. The double standard is astounding! This is a travesty against the people who supported you, and we, the people, know the truth. Free the innocent Political Prisoners being held by an illegitimate regime. With the revelation of the 44+ thousand hours of video, the truth is being seen and it clearly shows a different picture than what was parroted by members of Congress and the media. The public is now, rightly, being made aware of the truth – few may not believe what is clearly evident, but it doesn’t change the fact that at the time of my court appearances, Congress and the J6 Committee held videos which would have (and still will) prove evidence of entrapment (a simple definition is, in whose mind did the “crime” occur first?) that could have prevented me and the rest of the January 6 patriots from unlawful and unconstitutional arrest and detention. I was incarcerated for nearly two years before I went to trial , a violation of the Sixth Amendment. I needed that exculpatory evidence. There’s a lot more evidence that Congress withheld or is withholding from us that could free us in addition to that footage. Therefore, you, our representatives, had participated in my wrongful incarceration. Releasing the 44,000+ hours of footage of the events that happened on January 6, 2021, more than 30,000 of that which I wasn’t allowed to use to defend myself in trial, might be good for publicity, but public opinion will not restore the life that has been taken from me. I was incarcerated for nearly two years before I went to trial , a violation of the Sixth Amendment. I needed that exculpatory evidence. There’s a lot more evidence that Congress withheld or is withholding from us that could free us in addition to that footage. Release us now! -Pete Schwartz #377185 D.C. Gulag (CTF)

