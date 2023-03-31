“Imagine if This Happened to Leading Opposition Candidate Here in El Salvador” – Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele Weighs in on Trump Indictment

On Thursday night New York City DA Alvin Bragg announced his office was indicting President Trump.

The indictment is currently under seal, however, according to a leak to CNN, President Trump was hit with 34 counts related to business fraud.

“Former President Donald Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in an indictment from a Manhattan grand jury, according to two sources familiar with the case.” CNN reported.

Trump is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday at 2:15 PM ET in New York City.

Following the news, Nayib Bukele the President of El Salvador, weighed in on this historic shift American politics. Democrats opened the door

Nayib Bukele: Imagine if this happened to a leading opposition presidential candidate here in El Salvador

Nayib Bukele: Sadly, it’ll be very hard for US Foreign Policy to use arguments such as “democracy” and “free and fair elections”, or try to condemn “political persecution” in other countries, from now on

In just two years Joe Biden and Barack Obama have destroyed the economy, foreign policy, energy sector, inflation rates, American culture, traditions, and political norms.

And now, Democrats are jailing the opposition and indicting the opposition party’s candidate.

It has not going unnoticed.