“I Would Not Be Surprised” – Harmeet Dhillon: NY DA’s Office May Try to Silence Trump with Gag Order – – To Prevent Him from Campaigning (VIDEO)

On Thursday night New York City DA Alvin Bragg announced his office was indicting President Trump.

The indictment is currently under seal, however, according to a leak to CNN, President Trump was hit with 34 counts related to business fraud.

“Former President Donald Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in an indictment from a Manhattan grand jury, according to two sources familiar with the case.” CNN reported.

President Trump is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday at 2:15 PM ET in New York City on the garbage charges.

On Friday Harmeet Dhillon joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the criminal leak on the New York City DA’s garbage indictment of President Donald Trump.

Harmeet suggested the Soros-funded DA will attempt to silence President Trump with a gag order. That way the communist left can prevent President Trump from campaigning.

Tucker Carlson: You have seen cases, politicized cases, as with Roger Stone, in which the person charged is gagged by the judge and not allowed to speak about the charges. This is increasingly common, in violation of the First Amendment, obviously. But it happens. If this happens to Donald Trump, he will lose his free speech rights as a candidate in a presidential race. And I’m just wondering if you think that could potentially happen. Harmeet Dhillon: Well, it very much could happen. In fact, we’ve seen it talked about on television already, and in fact, the President has been subject to similar allegations in other litigation that he’s involved in and also way beyond the statute of limitations. The story is that because he says mean things about people sometimes on his free speech platforms, that he should not be allowed to speak about a fundamental issue of due process that governs the future of our country and how we look at justice and how we look at the politicization of this political process. So that would be a gross miscarriage of justice if it occurs. And I would not be surprised to see this politicized prosecutor make that request of this judge. Tucker Carlson: I honestly think it’s impossible to imagine greater election interference, a greater or more aggressive attack on our democracy, than gagging a presidential candidate in a presidential year. I mean, Vladimir Putin has never dreamed of any attack on the United States more damaging than that. Would anyone be able to stop it? Harmeet Dhillon: Well, certainly the lawyers in this case will argue against that… But at the end of the day if a court sets those rules, then the litigant has to abide by them or be in contempt of court. And that itself would be a very dangerous course to pursue.

Via Tucker Carlson Tonight.