“I Was Severely Injured by the Moderna Vaccine” – Former Pussycat Dolls Member Shares Her Vaccine Injury Story (VIDEO)

Former member of the American girl group and dance ensemble, Pussycat Dolls, Jessica Sutta shared her story of how two Moderna shots gave her tremors and neuropathy.

Jessica Lynn Sutta, formerly J Sutta, is an American singer, dancer, and actress.

In an upcoming episode of Epoch Times’ American Thought Leaders, the 40-year-old actress shared for the first time what she experienced following the clot shot and why she has decided to speak out.

“I started developing a tremor. And then the next couple of nights, I started getting involuntary head jerks and leg jerks,” Sutta told Jan Jekielek.

According to Sutta, the Moderna vaccine triggered a life-threatening allergic response. She claims it all began on the third day after her second shot, when she experienced a severe muscular spasm in her side.

“It felt like I’d broken my rib,” she said. In the months that followed, the symptoms worsened.

“When the neuropathy came, it spread through my whole body. I remember staring at the ceiling and thinking, ‘Oh my God, this is it. I’m dying,’” Sutta says.

“One death is enough. One child on the football field is enough. I just read that FDA pulled an eyedrop because it killed one person. Why is it so different with this?” she added.

WATCH:

“I was severely injured by the Moderna vaccine…I know it’s brave for me to do this—which I think is crazy—but now I have the strength to do it. And that’s why I’m here.” Former Pussycat Dolls member @JSutta shares her story 🔴PREMIERE 3/16 – 7:30pm ET: https://t.co/SXOQJ2H4E5 pic.twitter.com/Wrt8BuSzLU — Jan Jekielek (@JanJekielek) March 16, 2023

You can watch the episode on March 16, at 7:30 pm ET here.