“I Perceive This as Dereliction of Duty and I Take that Very Seriously” – Rep. Cory Mills Presents Articles of Impeachment Against Disgraced DOD SecretaryLloyd Austin (VIDEO)

Disgraced Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testified before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday in support of Joe Biden’s defense budget request.

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) had a more pressing issue on his mind, however. He was seeking to hold the Biden regime accountable for the botched withdrawal in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is perhaps the most sordid part of Biden’s destructive legacy. As the Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft reported, a US Marine sniper was denied permission to shoot and kill the Kabul airport suicide bomber Who killed the 13 America service members during the botched withdrawal.

Not only does the Biden regime have the blood of these soldiers on their hands, but thousands of interpreters, their families, and the families of US soldiers as well are dead as well because the Regime’s choices during the withdrawal.

One example was reported The Gateway Pundit in August. The brother of a US Marine killed in the Kabul bombing due to Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal committed suicide at the memorial for the fallen soldier.

Mills completely destroyed Lloyd Austin. He told the defense secretary that he viewed his conduct during the failed Afghanistan operation as dereliction of duty and that Austin lacked the honor to resign.

He next called out Austin for leaving Americans and their Afghan friends to die. Mills also revealed the massive increase in suicide rates of American soldiers as a result of the botched withdrawal.

Mills then showed Austin that he had drafted the articles of impeachment against him.

WATCH:

Rep Mills Announces Impeachment Articles Against Defense Secretary Austin to His Face! Absolutely Nukes Austin for His Dereliction of Duty! 🔥 Sound Up! You want to hear this 🔊🔥 pic.twitter.com/WeoI6tgPyZ — 🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 (@KCPayTreeIt) March 29, 2023

Transcript: