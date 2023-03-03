Following Donald Trump – Hungary will Move its Embassy to the Eternal Capital of the Jewish People: Jerusalem

Echoing a move by Donald Trump 2019, Hungary will move its Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in April, The Times of Israel reported. The move is a sign of the deep friendship between the patriotic Hungarian and Israeli Prime Ministers, Viktor Orbán and Benjamin Netanyahu.

Details of the embassy move were hammered out during recent talks between the Israeli and Hungarian foreign ministers, Eli Cohen and Péter Szijjártó, according to TOI: “The two reached an agreement on the matter in recent days, with the details hashed out during intensive talks between Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Hungary’s top diplomat Peter Szijjarto, senior Foreign Ministry officials told Zman Yisrael, the Times of Israel’s Hebrew language sister site, on Friday. The move will make Hungary the first European Union member state to open an embassy in Jerusalem, which the bloc opposes in the absence of a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.”

Ignorant Biden UN ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield recently sparked outrage in Hungary by falsely accusing Hungary of “Holocaust memorial vandalism” for an incident which actually happened in Sweden. Thomas-Greenfield was fired by Donald Trump in 2017 for incompetence, but rehired by Joe Biden because of her race and sex. She has yet to apologize to pro-Israel Hungary for her insult.

