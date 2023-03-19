HUGE NEWS for Election Integrity! TWO MORE States Cut Ties with ERIC Voter Roll Systems – OHIO and IOWA Are Out!

For over a year now the Gateway Pundit has reported on the ERIC voter roll system that is used in 32 27 25 states. The system was originally promoted as a tool to clean up voter rolls. It is anything but that.

For example, Wisconsin is an ERIC State and has over 7 million registered voters in a state with less than 4 million eligible voters. The Wisconsin state election leader Sarah Whitt was hired by ERIC after performing such exemplary work in Wisconsin.

Obviously, ERIC is not working. The ERIC system is obsolete, inefficient, and has failed in its purpose. The Democrat party apparatus loves it for some reason.

The ERIC system is now used in dozens of states despite the fact that voter rolls in those states are more bloated with phantom voters than ever before in US history.

Last year The Gateway Pundit reported on the ERIC Systems in a series of articles and follow-up reports for over a year now.

These articles have gone viral and are being passed on to state officials.

** ERIC Part 1: Who’s “Cleaning” Our Voter Rolls? ERIC Now in 31 States

** ERIC Part 2: Largest U.S. Counties Removed ZERO to TWO Ineligible Voters

** ERIC Part 3: The Founding of the Nation’s Largest Voter Roll Clean-up Operation

** ERIC Part 4: A Response to the Panicked Media Attacks

And our message is resonating. Since our original reporting, thousands of grassroots activists have called their Secretary of State’s office and demanded they look into the ERIC system.

As we reported earlier, since The Gateway Pundit first reported on ERIC two states have stepped away from the platform and more will follow.

In early March, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft notified The Gateway Pundit that Missouri was cutting ties with ERIC.

And, Jay Ashcroft told us that FLORIDA and WEST VIRGINIA were also cutting ties with ERIC!

This was a major development and a major advance for election integrity.

And now this-

On Friday bellwether states Iowa and Ohio announced they were leaving the ERIC system.

Far-left Politico reported:

Ohio and Iowa became the latest Republican-led states to signal they would be pulling out of a bipartisan interstate voter program, throwing the organization into an even more uncertain future after a critical board meeting. “I cannot justify the use of Ohio’s tax dollars for an organization that seems intent on rejecting meaningful accountability, publicly maligning my motives, and waging a relentless campaign of misinformation about this effort,” Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose wrote in his letter starting the withdrawal process on Friday. They are the sixth and seventh Republican-led states to drop out of the Electronic Registration Information Center — ERIC — over the last year, joining Florida, West Virginia, Missouri, Louisiana and Alabama. Other states could soon be on the way as well. The exodus of GOP officials from the once-uncontroversial group comes as some prominent Republicans — most notably former President Donald Trump — have publicly attacked it, falsely saying it is a liberal plot to control the county’s voter rolls. Most of the departing states have not echoed Trump’s claims, instead citing disagreements about the governance of the organization, but defenders of ERIC say their complaints are only a pretense to exit the organization. But the bottom line is that these Republican-led states have turned against an organization they once hailed as a solution to cutting down on voter fraud. Trending: President Trump Says He Will Be Arrested Tuesday, Calls for Protests

Obviously, Democrats are VERY worried that several states have dropped the ERIC system.

If Democrats cannot pad voter rolls with MILLIONS of extra phantom voters then they will have a much more difficult time stealing elections. This is a “Code Red” moment for the Democrat Party. And this did NOT go unnoticed.