House Republicans Launch Investigation Into January 6 Committee

House Republicans launched an investigation into the January 6 Committee.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night released never-before-seen January 6 footage showing police escorting peaceful protestors through the Capitol.

The newly released videos destroyed the sham January 6 Committee’s narrative.

Congressman Barry Loudermilk, Chairman of the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight is spearheading the investigation into the January 6 panel.

Barry Loudermilk was a victim of the January 6 panel’s lies.

Recall, members of the J6 panel falsely claimed Rep. Loudermilk gave Trump supporters a ‘reconnaissance tour’ on January 5.

Capitol Hill Police later released a letter exonerating Rep. Barry Loudermilk from accusations that he led a tour of the Capitol the day before a mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building.

Barry Loudermilk received death threats because of Bennie Thompson’s lies.

It amazes me that the Chairman of the J6 Committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), was not aware of the Capitol Police letter clearing me of the ‘reconnaissance tour’ lie their committee manufactured. https://t.co/CtolW0g4Pp pic.twitter.com/6t0bGrfPvM — Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) March 9, 2023

Despite the letter exonerating Rep. Loudermilk, the January 6 Committee released selectively edited video footage of GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk leading constituents on a tour around the Capitol complex on Jan. 5th.

The sham Jan. 6 Committee did this knowing it was a lie and that Loudermilk had been exonerated.

Loudermilk is now spearheading an investigation into the January 6 Committee.

NBC News reported: