House Republicans Call for Pause on Offshore Wind Projects After Animals Keep Beaching Themselves

House Republicans are calling for a pause on offshore wind projects until experts can make assessments.

Whales and dolphins keep beaching themselves on the Jersey Shore and there doesn’t seem to be any other explanation than the windfarm construction.

Democrats claim to care about the planet but don’t seem to mind the fact that these animals are being harmed by all of this.

The Washington Times reports:

House Republicans want to pause offshore wind projects The push led by Rep. Jeff Van Drew, New Jersey Republican, coincides with concerns about a dozen humpback whales and right whales that have washed ashore this year along the East Coast. “While [the Biden] administration continues to ignore the adverse consequences that could result from offshore wind development, my colleagues and I will not,” Mr. Van Drew told Fox News Digital. “It is imperative that the array of unanswered concerns are addressed, from maritime travel and safety to the environment and national security.” His resolution is co-sponsored by fellow Republican Reps. Chris Smith of New Jersey, Andy Harris of Maryland, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Anthony D’Esposito of New York. Beyond environmental concerns, they are worried about the effect on fishing and shipping industries. The resolution says Congress senses that offshore wind development should be halted pending an investigation.

Eight dolphins recently died.

Eight dolphins die after becoming stranded on Jersey Shore beach https://t.co/EiBsVx6HvV pic.twitter.com/0YhdUciTti — New York Post (@nypost) March 21, 2023

Plenty of whales have died too.

How many dolphin/whale deaths does it take to stop this insanity? https://t.co/hjqVSTKqQr — New Jersey 101.5 (@nj1015) March 22, 2023

No solid evidence ties whale fatalities along the New York and New Jersey coasts to offshore wind surveying, but activists are calling for a pause so the impacts can be investigated. https://t.co/9c6kGMEIQ6 — WNYC 🎙 (@WNYC) March 24, 2023

Isn’t this just the sort of thing that Democrats claim to care about?