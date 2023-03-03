House Ethics Committee Launches Investigation Into George Santos’ 2022 Campaign Activity… But Pelosi and Ilhan Omar Get a Pass

The House Ethics Committee formed a panel to investigate freshman Congressman George Santos’ 2022 campaign activity and potential misconduct.

The panel will investigate whether George Santos “engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office.”

The Hill reported:

The House Ethics Committee has established an investigative subcommittee to look into issues surrounding Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has admitted to numerous fabrications about his background and faced scrutiny over his campaign and personal finances, the panel announced Thursday. The committee unanimously voted to establish the investigative panel. Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio) will chair the subcommittee and Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.) will be its ranking member. Reps. John Rutherford (R-Fla.) and Glenn Ivey (D-Md.) will also be on the panel. In a brief statement, Santos’s office said that the congressman is “fully cooperating” with the Ethics Committee’s investigation. “There will be no further comment made at this time.” The Ethics Committee noted in a statement that establishment of an investigative subcommittee does not in itself indicate any violation occurred.

George Santos recently informed GOP lawmakers that he will temporarily be stepping down from his committee assignments until the investigations into his conduct conclude.

George Santos flipped New York’s 3rd Congressional district red in November when he defeated Robert Zimmerman.

In December Santos admitted he lied about his education, employment history and Jewish background in an interview with the New York Post.

“I am not a criminal,” Santos said during his exclusive interview. “This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.”

“My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry,” Santos said Monday to The Post.

Federal prosecutors in the US are investigating George Santos’ ‘sudden wealth’ after the Rep-elect admitted to embellishing his resume.

There is also an internal House Ethics probe into Santos’ resume claims.

But Ilhan Omar can commit immigration fraud with no consequences? And Nancy Pelosi likely participated in shady stock deals for years with no consequences?