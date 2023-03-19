Horror: CBS Meteorologist Collapses on Live TV Broadcast (VIDEO)

by

A Los Angeles-based meteorologist suddenly collapsed on Saturday morning during a live TV broadcast.

Alissa Carlson Schwartz led the KCAL newscast with a weather update about the impending rain in Los Angeles. However, she passed out before she could even begin her report, TMZ reported.

“The video is absolutely horrifying … you see Carlson’s eyes roll to the back of her head, and she begins to lean forward on the desk she was at. Eventually, she completely collapses,” the outlet added.

When Nichelle Medina and Rachel Kim realized what was happening, they panicked immediately and cut to the commercial.

WATCH:

CBS Los Angeles Vice President and News Director Mike Dello Stritto issued a statement to TMZ hours after Carlson collapsed on camera.

“Our colleague Alissa Carlson became ill during our 7 AM newscast this morning. I want to thank her co-workers who took immediate action to comfort Alissa and call 911,” Stritto said.

“Alissa is being treated at the hospital right now. Hopefully we’ll know more shortly. In the meantime, Alissa will be in our thoughts and we’re praying for her to be feeling much better soon,” he added.

On her Facebook page, Carlson also provided a short update. Although, nothing has been said about what may have caused her to collapse.

“Thanks for all the texts, calls, and well wishes. I’m going to be okay!” she wrote.

According to TMZ, the meteorologist had a previous heart condition.

“Here’s the thing … Carlson had previously experienced a similar episode years ago — throwing up on set during a weather report when she was at a different station — and as a result … she was diagnosed with a leaky heart valve. That was back in 2014,” TMZ reported.

“Unclear if her previous diagnosis played any role in Saturday’s episode. We’ve reached out to KCAL for a statement … so far, no word back. They haven’t addressed this at all thus far,” it added.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.
You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 