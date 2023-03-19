Horror: CBS Meteorologist Collapses on Live TV Broadcast (VIDEO)

A Los Angeles-based meteorologist suddenly collapsed on Saturday morning during a live TV broadcast.

Alissa Carlson Schwartz led the KCAL newscast with a weather update about the impending rain in Los Angeles. However, she passed out before she could even begin her report, TMZ reported.

“The video is absolutely horrifying … you see Carlson’s eyes roll to the back of her head, and she begins to lean forward on the desk she was at. Eventually, she completely collapses,” the outlet added.

When Nichelle Medina and Rachel Kim realized what was happening, they panicked immediately and cut to the commercial.

WATCH:

Watch: Relieved to report that CBS LA meteorologist Alissa Carlson Schwartz says she is “going to be OK” after this scary moment when she fainted live on air this morning. The show went to a break as colleagues rushed to help her. pic.twitter.com/u3TI2rvZkt — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) March 19, 2023

CBS Los Angeles Vice President and News Director Mike Dello Stritto issued a statement to TMZ hours after Carlson collapsed on camera.

“Our colleague Alissa Carlson became ill during our 7 AM newscast this morning. I want to thank her co-workers who took immediate action to comfort Alissa and call 911,” Stritto said.