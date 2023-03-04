HORRIFIC VIDEO: Witnesses Scream after MASSIVE EXPLOSION at Indonesia’s Pertamina Fuel Storage Facility – At Least 15 Dead

A massive fire and explosion took place on Friday at Indonesia’s Pertamina Fuel Storage Facility.

Local citizens were filming the fire when the Pertamina facility exploded.

They can be heard screaming as the fuel storage facility exploded like a derailed toxic chemical railcars in East Palestine, Ohio.

Indonesian officials called for an investigation and an audit of state energy company Pertamina's facilities after a fire at its storage facility killed 15 https://t.co/YbZJch2eXD pic.twitter.com/bOeI10ohPv — Reuters (@Reuters) March 4, 2023

This is the latest gas and oil facility explosion this year.

Massive fires broke out at three Mexican-owned facilities, including one in Texas, last week.

Reuters reported: