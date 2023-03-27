Horrible! St. Louis Degenerates Mocking Jesus Christ on Good Friday



The scourging at the Pillar – Jesus Christ – screen grab from Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ

Guest post by Bill Hennessy at Substack

Good Friday, one of the most solemn days of the Christian liturgical year, commemorates the day Jesus Christ was arrested, mocked, beaten, condemned, and crucified for our sins. It’s a day of quiet reflection on how we have personally contributed to His passion and death through our own sinfulness.

Now, a group of degenerates in St. Louis chooses Good Friday to mock, humiliate, blaspheme, and crucify Him all over again.

Via the Riverfront Times, Aurora STL, a bar in the 7400 block of Broadway in South St. Louis, is hosting a “Sexy Jesus” pageant on April 7. It’s hard to believe the level of hatred and mockery these people heep on Our Lord and Savior. Snippets from the RFT article:

“This Sexy Jesus Pageant Will Give You a Resurrection in Your Pants”

“The pageant will feature dreamy long-haired children of god, all competing to be crowned the first ‘Sexy Jesus of St. Louis.’”

“The event will include a talent show, and contestants will be interrogated by judges while wearing their Sunday best. Any competitor who could turn water into wine would get our vote, but maybe the winning Jesus will be really good at stripping or pole dancing or something fun like that.”

I am loathe to repeat such vileness, but I think it’s important to know just how depraved and evil this society has become.

I cannot organize any events for the next several weeks, but I hope someone will step up to organize a prayer vigil on Broadway across the street from the Aurora. (Do not get any closer.) I also ask all Hennessy’s View readers to stop and pray for 15 minutes at 7:00 p.m. on Good Friday, April 7, 2023.

Say prayers of deliverance for use by the laity from Fr. Ripperger’s book Deliverance Prayers for Use by the Laity. (Example below.)

Offer your prayers in reparation for the cruelty, mockery, and blasphemes perpetrated against Our Lord on this holy day.

If you choose to pray at the location, please go to beg mercy for our wicked society and protect us from the snares of the enemy. Pray for the conversion of the souls who have fallen so deeply into sin and indifference—perhaps even into demonic oppression or possession—that they would engage in such horrible evilness.

Before you go into the vincinity of such evil, be sure to make a good sacramental confession and go armed with a blessed Rosary, Epiphany holy water, and exorcised salt. The preternatural enemy will be out in force that night.

And please pray for each other and for me that we may all avail ourselves of God’s endless mercy and grace—for, but by His grace, we can do nothing but sin.

Prayer of Deliverance

Lord, have Mercy. God, Our Lord, King of Ages, All-powerful and Almighty, Thou Who hast made everything and who hast transformed everything simply by Thy Will. Thou Who in Babylon changed into dew the flames of the “seven-times hotter” furnace and protected and saved the three holy children. Thou are the doctor and the physician of our souls. Thou are the salvation of those who turn to Thee. We beseech Thee to make powerless, banish, and drive out every diabolic power, presence, and machination; every evil influence, malefice, or evil eye and all evil actions aimed against Your servants.

Where there is envy and malice, give us an abundance of goodness, endurance, victory, and charity. O Lord, Thou who lovest man, we beg Thee to reach out Thy powerful hands and Thy most high and mighty arms and come to our aid. Help us, who are made in your image; send the Angel of Peace over us, to protect us body and soul. May he keep at bay and vanquish every evil power, every poison or malice invoked against us by corrupt and envious people. Then, under the protection of Thy authority may we sing in gratitude, “The Lord is my salvation; whom should I fear? I will not fear evil because Thou art with me, my God, my strength, my powerful Lord, Lord of Peace, Father of all Ages.”