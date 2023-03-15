He’s Back! James O’Keefe Announces New Media Venture (VIDEO)

James O’Keefe on Wednesday announced a new media venture called “O’Keefe Media Group.”

“Welcome to the O’Keefe Media Group, we can never be shut down again, because not only do I own it, but you do too.” – O’Keefe said.

“Support us and sponsor our army of journalists by becoming a founding member today.” he said on his new website Okeefemediagroup.com

“O’Keefe Media Group is building an army of investigators and exposers along with the most elite journalists in the world. In the coming months you will see this army expanding across the country, every statehouse, every city council, every school board and everywhere people are conspiring to keep themselves in power, practice favoritism, or line their pockets with tax dollars.” he said.

“I spent 14 years creating the most effective non-profit newsroom this country has ever seen,” O’Keefe said referring to Project Veritas. “And paving the way to establish citizen journalism, I have been defamed, arrested, raided and ultimately removed from the organization I spent so much time developing credibility of.”

“I always knew they would try to ruin the reputations of those who expose them; the Pharma giants, the three-letter government agencies and those who I thought I could trust. But in response, we are going to build an army of investigators and exposers. They have awakened a sleeping giant. I’m back,” O’Keefe said.

WATCH: