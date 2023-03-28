HERO Nine-Year-Old Killed When She Tried to Pull Fire Alarm To Save Friends From Nashville Trans Shooter

In the wake of a tragic shooting at Covenant High School in Nashville, Tennessee, stories of heroism from first responders have emerged as they were able to subdue the shooter in minutes before they harmed more students.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – Details have continued to come out regarding the shooting, which indicates that the shooter was a female-to-male transgender person who previously attended the school and that they likely targeted the school for being Christian.

Bodycam footage from first responders has already been released, showing their competence and courage to quickly enter the building and locate and neutralize the threat, 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

Among stories of heroic actions from first responders, another has emerged that involves a 9-year-old student who sacrificed her life to warn other students just moments before Hale started firing on innocent people.

The student, Evelyn Dieckhaus, pulled a fire alarm as the shooting began. Family members described her as a ‘shining light’ and shared their sense of loss regarding her tragic death.

The Daily Mail Reports–

This little girl tried saving her friends by pulling a fire alarm when she heard the Nashville shooter coming. She was shot and killed. Her name was Evelyn Dieckhaus. HERO. pic.twitter.com/iFa9c0gJhv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 28, 2023

A schoolgirl who was shot and killed while trying to pull the fire alarm to stop a transgender shooter from opening fire on her classmates has been pictured for the first time.

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, was one of the victims shot by Audrey Hale, 28, after she opened fire at the private Christian school on Monday.

Her family has described her as a ‘shining light’ and said that they are ‘completely broken’ by her death.

They added that she had been desperately trying to pull the fire alarm to get help when the shooting unfolded on Monday.

Tributes have flooded in for a second victim, Will Kinney, who was shot and killed along with Hallie Scruggs, both 9, in the massacre.

His family called him ‘unfailingly kind’ and ‘always inclusive of others as well as praising him for loving his two younger sisters.

A GoFundMe set up by a family friend of the Kinneys said: Will had an unflappable spirit. He was unfailingly kind, gentle when the situation called for it, quick to laugh, and always inclusive of others.