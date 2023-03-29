Grim Milestone: Jan. 6 Political Prisoner Jake Lang Has Now Been Held in Prison for 800 Days Without a Trial

Jake Lang attended the January 6, 2021 protest and rally in Washington DC because he believed the election was stolen from Donald Trump. Jake was one in a million Trump supporters who turned out that day to hear President Trump speak at the Ellipse in Washington DC.

Later that day Jake walked to the US Capitol where he was gassed and trampled when Capitol Police pushed Trump supporters down the stairs. Jake was nearly killed. The woman next to him was gassed, kncked down, trampled and then beaten with a stick by police. She died on the steps of the US Capitol. Her name is Rosanne Boyland.

Jake Lang was next to Rosanne when she died. Being a former wrestler, Jake was able to crawl out of the pile. He then went back and saved Phillip Anderson who was knocked unconscious next to Rosanne Boyland. Jake was not able to rescue Rosanne but he saved the life of another man that day.



Jake Lang pulling Phillip Anderson to safety.

Jake was arrested by the DOJ on January 16, 2021. Jake took swipes at police after they killed Rosanne and nearly killed him. Since his arrest, Jake Lang has been held in prison without trial. Jake is a political prisoner of the regime. This is the reality in America today.

Political prisoner Jake Lang has now been held in prison for 800 days without a trial.

This is Joe Biden’s America.

** The Gateway Pundit has published numerous articles on Jake Lang since his incarceration.

Earlier today investigative reporter and author Julie Kelly pointed out how DC US Attorney Matthew Graves is working overtime to prosecute Americans for misdemeanors as legitimate criminals are allowed to skate.

DOJ is pulling prosecutors from other US Atty offices to prosecute J6ers. Instead of taking on violent crime in DC, Graves’ lawyers are preparing to prosecute women like this (complaint filed last week) pic.twitter.com/QoI8BwOXjQ — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 29, 2023

Matthew Graves is also holding members of the political opposition in prison for years without trial.