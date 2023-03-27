Good News: Italy Bans Insect Flour from its Pasta and Pizza

The Italian government has issued a number of regulations in an effort to ban the use of insects and bugs in its cuisine.

At a news conference held in Rome, three government ministers announced four decrees meant to crack down on the use of insects and bugs, The Times reported.

“It’s fundamental that these flours are not confused with food made in Italy,” Francesco Lollobrigida, the agriculture minister, said.

“What the decrees provide for is a label with the origin of the product, the risks associated with consumption and the quantity of insect meal present, but we have also provided special shelves where they can be displayed inside the shops..those who want to choose crickets, larvae and locusts can go there and those who don’t want to, as I imagine most Italians, can keep away.”

Swedish journalist Peter Imanuelsen wrote on his Substack, “Italy had no problem with locking people inside and issuing vaccine mandates. But messing with their food is going a step to far and has awakened them to The Great Reset agenda. They are finally saying no!”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that EU authorized crickets for consumption.

Right on time for the latest confab of the global cabal in Davos, Switzerland, the European Union has authorized house crickets for general consumption effective Jan 24, 2023.

The announcement was hidden away in the “Official Journal of the European Union” regarding the “Union list of authorised novel foods” Jan 3. and little-noticed until now.

“On 24 July 2019, the company Cricket One Co. Ltd submitted an application to the Commission for an authorisation … to place Acheta domesticus (house cricket) partially defatted powder on the Union market as a novel food”, the Eurocrats wrote.

“In its scientific opinion, the (European Food Safety) Authority concluded that Acheta domesticus (house cricket) partially defatted powder is safe under the proposed conditions of use and use levels. Therefore, that scientific opinion gives sufficient grounds to establish that Acheta domesticus (house cricket) partially defatted powder when used in multigrain bread and rolls, crackers and breadsticks, cereal bars, dry pre-mixes for baked products, biscuits, dry stuffed and non-stuffed pasta-based products, sauces, processed potato products, legume- and vegetable- based dishes, pizza, pasta-based products, whey powder, meat analogues, soups and soup concentrates or powders, maize flour-based snacks, beer-like beverages, chocolate confectionary, nuts and oilseeds, snacks other than chips, and meat preparations, intended for the general population, fulfils the conditions for its placing on the market in accordance with Article 12(1) of Regulation (EU) 2015/2283.”

“Acheta domesticus (house cricket) partially defatted powder should be included in the Union list of novel foods set out in Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/2470. The Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/2470 should therefore be amended accordingly”, the Eurocrats decreed. “Only the company Cricket One Co. Ltd (10) is authorised to place on the market within the Union the novel food referred to in Article 1, for a period of 5 years from 24 January 2023.”