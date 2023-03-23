Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene Invite Biden Sexual Assault Accuser to Testify Before Congress

Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have invited former Biden senate staffer Tara Reade to testify before Congress about her claims that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993.

On  Monday, Gaetz tweeted “At the invitation of Rep. MTG and I, and with the blessing of Chairman Comer, Tara Reade will be returning to Congress to give a transcribed interview regarding her allegations that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her.”

Along with his tweet, Gaetz would explain Reade’s allegations against Biden and shared Reade alleges Joe Biden sexually assaulted her inside of the Capitol building while she was a staffer for Biden when he was a senator.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene previously tweeted “Tara, Thank you for bravely speaking out about such a horrible sexual assault you endured by your boss, then Senator Joe Biden, as a young staffer.”

Green continues,  “It’s time to take a stand against the two-tiered injustice system. Rep. Matt Gaetz and I would like to invite you to come to Washington to speak with us. We will be in touch very soon.”

MTG’s statement came after Tara Reade asked both Reps. Greene and Gaetz on Twitter “When will Joe Biden be investigated?”

The isn’t the first time Reade has asked the GOP to investigate her claims.

The Gateway Pundit reported in December of last year that Reade requested the House GOP to investigate her allegations.

