Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene Invite Biden Sexual Assault Accuser to Testify Before Congress

Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have invited former Biden senate staffer Tara Reade to testify before Congress about her claims that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993.

On Monday, Gaetz tweeted “At the invitation of Rep. MTG and I, and with the blessing of Chairman Comer, Tara Reade will be returning to Congress to give a transcribed interview regarding her allegations that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her.”

Along with his tweet, Gaetz would explain Reade’s allegations against Biden and shared Reade alleges Joe Biden sexually assaulted her inside of the Capitol building while she was a staffer for Biden when he was a senator.

WATCH:

BREAKING: At the invitation of @RepMTG and I, and with the blessing of Chairman Comer, Tara Reade (@ReadeAlexandra) will be returning to Congress to give a transcribed interview regarding her allegations that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her. pic.twitter.com/3YUXiZdNmv — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 22, 2023

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene previously tweeted “Tara, Thank you for bravely speaking out about such a horrible sexual assault you endured by your boss, then Senator Joe Biden, as a young staffer.”

Green continues, “It’s time to take a stand against the two-tiered injustice system. Rep. Matt Gaetz and I would like to invite you to come to Washington to speak with us. We will be in touch very soon.”

Tara,

Thank you for bravely speaking out about such a horrible sexual assault you endured by your boss, then Senator Joe Biden, as a young staffer.

It’s time to take a stand against the two-tiered injustice system. @RepMattGaetz and I would like to invite you to come to… https://t.co/iCibhUortI — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 20, 2023

MTG’s statement came after Tara Reade asked both Reps. Greene and Gaetz on Twitter “When will Joe Biden be investigated?”

So I am not a former porn star nor did I receive “hush money” I was a Senate staffer for Joe Biden when he sexually assaulted me in 1993. To date no investigation, only media attacks and trolls aimed at me. I ask again to @mtgreenee and @mattgaetz When will Joe Biden be… — Tara Reade 🐎 (@ReadeAlexandra) March 20, 2023

The isn’t the first time Reade has asked the GOP to investigate her claims.

The Gateway Pundit reported in December of last year that Reade requested the House GOP to investigate her allegations.

In case you have never heard Reade’s story watch her on Tucker: