Former US Attorney General Bill Barr Weighs in on Trump Indictment (VIDEO)

Former US Attorney General Bill Barr on Friday reacted to the Trump indictment.

A Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict President Trump on junk charges.

Soros-backed Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg accused Trump of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The payments made to Stormy Daniels did NOT come from Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The payments were made through internal business records – there was no tax deduction taken and there was no obligation to file it with the FEC, according to Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina.

Trump is reportedly facing 34 counts related to business fraud.

Former Assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Andrew McCarthy spoke with Bill Barr on Friday about Alvin Bragg’s political persecution of Trump.

Bill Barr said the criminal charges against Trump is a “political hit job” during his interview at the National Review Institute Ideas Summit on Friday.

“It’s the archetypal abuse of the prosecutorial function to engage in a political hit job, and it’s a disgrace…Politically, it’s going to be damaging I think to the Republican party…” Bill Barr said.

VIDEO: