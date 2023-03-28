Former NCAA Swimmer Riley Gaines Responds to ESPN Celebrating Biological Male for Women’s History Month “If I was a Woman Working at ESPN I Would Walk Out” (VIDEO)

ESPN celebrated Women’s History Month by honoring transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

William “Lia” Thomas was a mediocre swimmer who couldn’t win medals competing as a man. He decided he was transgender and suddenly, he’s a champion!

Thomas competed for two full seasons as a man before ‘transitioning’ into a female, shattering women’s swim records and becoming a champion in the women’s 500 freestyle at the NCAA swimming championships last year.

ESPN celebrated Women's History Month by promoting a special about transgender swimmer Lia Thomas……a biological male who destroyed real women in the pool.

Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines has been a brave voice in trying to stop men from erasing women in athletics.

“Lia Thomas is not a brave, courageous woman who earned a national title,” Gaines, an outspoken advocate for keeping biological men out of women’s sports. He is an arrogant cheat who stole a national title from a hardworking, deserving woman. The @ncaa is responsible. If I was a woman working at ESPN, I would walk out. You’re spineless @espn #boycottESPN.”

Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines responded on Twitter.

Last month Gaines, a spokeswoman for the Independent Women’s Forum, told The Washington Examiner, “I thought surely there would be someone, whether that be a coach, or another swimmer, or someone within the NCAA, I thought surely someone would stick up for us. That’s when I realized it’s my duty as a female athlete who experienced this injustice to really use my voice and my platform to advocate for those female athletes who are emotionally blackmailed and gaslit into silence.”

Gaines joined Varney & Co. to discuss ESPN’s insulting PR stunt.

Varney asked if Gaines has experienced backlash for her tweet and she shared, ” No, I have not. Which I think shows how people are becoming more bold. People are starting to open their eyes to what this gender ideology propaganda being pushed by the left, being pushed by the media, being pushed within education systems…they’re opening their eyes to how harmful this is. Specifically, or course, to women and to children.”

Watch the full interview below.

The Gateway Pundit reported on a British Journal of Sports Medicine study on the cardiopulmonary capacity and muscle strength of transgender women versus biological women titled, “Cardiopulmonary capacity and muscle strength in transgender women on long-term gender-affirming hormone therapy: a cross-sectional study.”

The small study included 15 transgender women who had received hormone therapy for an average of 14 years compared to 13 biological men and 14 biological women.

In a surprise to no one, the study revealed that transgender women have more muscle mass and cardiopulmonary capacity than biological women. In the study referenced below, CW represents cis-gender women (biological women) and CM refers to cis-gender men (biological men.)