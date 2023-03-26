Footballer Zé Carlos Suffers a Shock During a Game, Collapses Twice (VIDEO)

On Wednesday, left-back Zé Carlos, from Ferroviário, became unconscious in the second half due to a shock, returned to the game, and then collapsed again on the bench after being substituted.

Carlos suddenly became ill and was taken away in an ambulance from the Aflitos field while he was still unconscious during their 3-2 loss to Náutico in the Northeast Cup match, Globo reported.

An ambulance immediately responded and drove onto the field to assist Carlos.

In the early hours of this Thursday, Ferroviário’s advisory spoke about the player. He is conscious and underwent tests, which did not indicate anything serious. Afterwards, he was medicated to ease the pain and would later be released. Zé Carlos had suffered a shock earlier in the game, in the 13th minute of the second stage, in which he was also quickly unconscious. On the occasion, he got up shortly after with medical care and continued in the match, being substituted in the 25th minute.