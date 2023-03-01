Florida GOP State Lawmaker Pitches Bill That Would Eliminate Democrat Party

A Florida GOP state lawmaker on Tuesday pitched a bill that would eliminate the Democrat party.

“The Ultimate Cancel Act,” filed by state Senator Blaise Ingoglia, would “cancel” any filing by any political party that supported slavery during the Civil War.

“The Democrat party adopted pro-slavery stances in their party platforms and this bill says that if you have done that in the past, then the Secretary of State shall de-certify and get rid of the party,” Ingoglia said.

Nikki Fried, the chairwoman of the Florida Democrat Party, lashed out at Ingoglia for speaking the truth about the Democrat party’s past.

Republicans want to cancel every culture except conspiracy rage fascism. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 1, 2023

NBC News reported: