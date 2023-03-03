Florida Bill Will Require Bloggers Who Write About Governor to Register with State

Wow.

A new proposed Florida bill will require bloggers who write about the governor to register with the state. The legislation was proposed by state Senator Jason Brodeur, a Republican from Lake Mary.

Boy, wouldn’t Democrats LOVE to do this in every state!

Wouldn’t that be considered unconstitutional?

The bill will also require bloggers who write about an elected member of the legislature or executive branch to disclose the amount of compensation received for the coverage.

WFLA reported:

Florida state Sen. Jason Brodeur (R-Lake Mary) wants bloggers who write about Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and other members of the Florida executive cabinet or legislature to register with the state or face fines. Brodeur’s proposal, Senate Bill 1316: Information Dissemination, would require any blogger writing about government officials to register with the Florida Office of Legislative Services or the Commission on Ethics. In the bill, Brodeur wrote that those who write “an article, a story, or a series of stories,” about “the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor, a Cabinet officer, or any member of the Legislature,” and receives or will receive payment for doing so, must register with state offices within five days after the publication of an article that mentions an elected state official. If another blog post is added to a blog, the blogger would then be required to submit monthly reports on the 10th of each month with the appropriate state office. They would not have to submit a report on months when no content is published. For blog posts that “concern an elected member of the legislature” or “an officer of the executive branch,” monthly reports must disclose the amount of compensation received for the coverage, rounded to the nearest $10 value.

If compensation is paid for a series of posts or for a specific amount of time, the blogger would be required to disclose the total amount to be received, upon publication of the first post in said series or timeframe.