Flashback: Rush Limbaugh Was Right – Democrats Are Through with Elections – And Now We have to Live with the Results

In October of 2020, days before the 2020 election and the most controversial election in US history, the now-late and great Rush Limbaugh shared one of his most prophetic observations.

Rush shared this with his audience, “They [the Democrats] resent the whole premise behind elections. They don’t believe they should have to persuade anybody to agree with them. ”

Rush knew Democrats were eliminating free and fair elections. There simply was no broad public support behind Democrat ideas. And there still isn’t.

Democrats pushed a candidate in 2020 who could not complete a full sentence, who hid in his basement, and when he did hold a public “rally” he could only get a few dozen supporters to show up in a parking lot to honk horns.

But Democrats were never worried for some reason. You never saw Democrats in full-on panic mode. This was a huge “tell.”

They weren’t campaigning. They weren’t nervous. Their plan was to cheat.

Today Americans are living through the tyranny that follows stolen elections. Democrats are charging hundreds of Trump supporters and raiding their homes. They are holding political prisoners without trial. They are threatening to raid the homes of another 1,000 Trump supporters. They spread fear across the land. Will you be next? Democrats indict a former president on junk charges while they ignore the BANK STATEMENTS that prove Joe Biden and his family were involved in a massive illegal fraud scheme. This is what you get with stolen elections

Rush Limbaugh called this out in October of 2020. The great American radio host told his vast audience what Democrats were up to. And he was right.

Via the Rush Limbaugh Show: