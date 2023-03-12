Five Women Sue Texas for Restricting Their Abortions Calling it a “Barbaric” Practice …Wait, What?



Five women who are suing Texas to have their abortions.

Five Texas women are suing the state of Texas for not allowing them to have their abortions in the Lone Star State.

The women called the new law a “barbaric” practice. Then what is partial-birth abortion?

Talk about twisted!

ABC News reported:

Five women are suing the state of Texas over its strict abortion laws, saying they were denied the procedure even though their lives were in danger. The lawsuit — filed in state court Monday by the Center for Reproductive Rights — marks the first time that women, rather than doctors on behalf of their patients or advocacy groups, have taken legal action since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. According to the lawsuit, the women were “denied necessary and potentially life-saving obstetrical care because medical professionals throughout the state fear liability under Texas’s abortion bans.” “It is now dangerous to be pregnant in Texas,” Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said during a press conference outside the Texas Capitol. “Doctors and hospitals are turning patients away, even those in medical emergencies. Patients are being denied life-saving obstetrical care.”

Maybe these women don’t know the definition of barbarism.