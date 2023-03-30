Fedsurrection: FBI Operative Who Infiltrated Proud Boys Caught on Video Leading the Charge and Filmed Breaking into Capitol Garage (VIDEO)

In July 2022, TGP reporter Cara Castronuova broke the news that the FBI had an operative inserted in the Kansas City Proud Boys group.

A whistleblower leaked a treasure trove of documents and text messages, some marked “Highly Sensitive”, to the Gateway Pundit. These documents contain incredible exculpatory evidence proving the Department of Justice was aware that a group of Indicted Proud Boys were innocent- yet are prosecuting them anyway.

You can find the entire dump of documents in our previous report, which includes hundreds of pages of transcripts of audio-recorded interviews with an Assisting United States Attorney, FBI Agents and their “Confidential Human Source”.

The Confidential Human Source, or CHS, infiltrated the Kansas City Proud Boy Group for over a year and a half before the January 6th event and kept the FBI goons informed on the group’s activity.

Our source who is familiar with the FBI informant and has identified him as James Ehren Knowles.

Knowles had gained the group’s total trust and was included in all group communications.

The informant told his handlers at the FBI that the Kansas City Proud Boy Group he was infiltrating and accompanied to the Capitol on January 6th “were not involved in, nor did they inspire the breaking of the barriers at the Capitol building. CHS describe the scene as the crowd doing it as a “herd mentality,” and that it was not organized. The crowd was shouting “stop the vote,” as they made their way to the Capitol building…

…There were no overt threats of violence made at that time.”

Not only that, but the informant also testifies to the FBI that Proud Boys planned to come to Washington DC to risk their own safety to protect average Trump Supporters from Antifa attacks so MAGA folk could enjoy the day and “get back to their hotels safely”. Meanwhile, the drinking fraternity, along with the ex-military/law enforcement group the “Oath Keepers”, have become the fall guys along with President Trump for the entire phony “Insurrection.”

Read Part 2 below:

Now there is new evidence that the FBI gave Knowles permission to commit violence on January 6 – and he took them up on it!

Knowles led the charge into the garage.

FBI gave an informant imbedded in the Proud Boys permission to commit crimes, which they justified as "an act of self-preservation." How many FBI assets were engaging in vandalizing the Capitol on January 6? https://t.co/rdml0pfb38 — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) March 29, 2023

Knowles was seen leading the charge into the Capitol and lifting the garage gate to let people inside the building.

Based on this reporting, this definitely seems to be the Proud Boy informant who was identified as “James Knowles” last yearpic.twitter.com/LQxilh8sTT https://t.co/ZVzpWewvvf — Stephen Horn (@stephenehorn) March 29, 2023

Knowles communicated to his FBI handlers that the Proud Boys did not commit violence.

Now the Proud Boys are sitting in a kangaroo court facing trumped-up charges by the Biden DOJ. And everyone knows the men are innocent. This is the America we live in today.