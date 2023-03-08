FBI Investigating “Suspicious” Death of Woman Aboard Carnival Cruise Ship



The FBI is investigating the “suspicious” death of a woman aboard a Carnival cruise ship.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found unresponsive under suspicious circumstances on February 27 on a trip from Charleston, South Carolina to Nassau.

“Both the deceased and her husband were debarked in Nassau and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy,” the cruise line said in a statement to CBS News.

Medical staff and crew members attempted life saving measures, according to the FBI’s Columbia field office.

Carnival is “fully cooperating” with the FBI and investigators in the Bahamas.

