“Fascism!” AOC Throws Tantrum on House Floor Over Bill Protecting Parental Rights – Slams Books on Table Like a Child (VIDEO)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) threw a tantrum on the House floor Thursday over the Republican led Parents Bill of Rights.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA), requires schools to notify parents and guardians of their rights regarding the education of their children in order to receive federal funds according to a summary posted by the Library of Congress.

Parents and guardians under the proposed legislation have a right to evaluate curriculum, meet with their children’s teachers, and review library books. They would also be granted permission to confront school boards and obtain information on violent activity occurring at schools.

Furthermore, local educational agencies would be required to post curriculum and budget information online.

This common-sense proposal to protect parental rights and provide transparency triggered AOC.

She called the bill fascist and slammed books on the table like a child.

AOC also made a number of baseless claims during rant, including asserting that Republicans have banned books like the Life of Rosa Parks and want to forcibly out LGBT people.

WATCH:

AOC on the House floor holds up books that she says have been banned thanks to Republican policies pic.twitter.com/NVgrpnqlKj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2023

