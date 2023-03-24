“Fascism!” AOC Throws Tantrum on House Floor Over Bill Protecting Parental Rights – Slams Books on Table Like a Child (VIDEO)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) threw a tantrum on the House floor Thursday over the Republican led Parents Bill of Rights.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA), requires schools to notify parents and guardians of their rights regarding the education of their children in order to receive federal funds according to a summary posted by the Library of Congress.
Parents and guardians under the proposed legislation have a right to evaluate curriculum, meet with their children’s teachers, and review library books. They would also be granted permission to confront school boards and obtain information on violent activity occurring at schools.
Furthermore, local educational agencies would be required to post curriculum and budget information online.
This common-sense proposal to protect parental rights and provide transparency triggered AOC.
She called the bill fascist and slammed books on the table like a child.
AOC also made a number of baseless claims during rant, including asserting that Republicans have banned books like the Life of Rosa Parks and want to forcibly out LGBT people.
WATCH:
AOC on the House floor holds up books that she says have been banned thanks to Republican policies pic.twitter.com/NVgrpnqlKj
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2023
Relevant transcript:
Look at these books that have already been banned due to Republican measures!
The Life of Rosa Parks.
This apparently is too woke by the Republican Party! (slams book loudly)
Song of Solomon is unacceptable to Republican politics! (loudly slams book)
40% of banned books have report reported are significantly and specifically addressing the LGBT issues.
To say and talk about government reach and freedom. This is a bill, this is Republican bill is asking the government to force the outing of LGBT people before they are ready.
And talking about the rights of parents in this gallery today. The national parents union is saying don’t do it.
I have a letter where they are asking the Republican Party to keep culture wars out of classrooms.
Our children need urgent and aggressive educational solutions. The American Library Association is coming out against this Republican proposal.
When we talk about progressive values, I can say what my progressive value is, and that is freedom over fascism.