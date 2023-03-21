Far-Left California Reparations Task Force Member Vows “Breathtaking” Recommendations – Total Cost to Californians Could Be in the BILLIONS

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that San Francisco’ so-called “Reparations Committee” is proposing paying longtime black residents a staggering $5 million per person and granting them total debt forgiveness for suffering decades of “systemic repression.”

“While neither San Francisco, nor California, formally adopted the institution of chattel slavery, the tenets of segregation, white supremacy and systematic repression and exclusion of Black people were codified through legal and extralegal actions, social codes, and judicial enforcement,” the proposed draft says.

“A lump sum payment would compensate the affected population for the decades of harms that they have experienced, and will redress the economic and opportunity losses that Black San Franciscans have endured, collectively, as the result of both intentional decisions and unintended harms perpetuated by City policy,” the draft says.

There are 1.8 million black residents in the Golden State. The proposal adds up to billions in reparations.

But money is not all the “Reparations Committee” has in mind. They are also proposing a debt forgiveness plan because “black households are more likely to hold costlier, riskier debt, and are more likely to have outstanding student loan debt.”

Moreover, the committee seeks to reduce the racial wealth gap in San Francisco and help black residents afford housing.

“Racial disparities across all metrics have led to a significant racial wealth gap in the City of San Francisco,” the draft says. “By elevating income to match AMI, Black people can better afford housing and achieve a better quality of life.”

San Francisco Council President Shamann Walton, though, believes that $5 million in reparations, debt forgiveness, and supplemental income is not enough. Fox News reports that she vowed that the recommendations will be “breathtaking.”

“In San Francisco, black families were not allowed to be taught but we still had to pay taxes for the education of white children. I would say that black neighborhoods and communities were created here in San Francisco without the benefit of representation. I would say that there were racial restrictions indoctrinated in city policy that said black people couldn’t buy or lease property,” Shamann Walton told The National Review.

Lisa Holder, President of the radical left Equal Justice Society and a member of the task force, completely agrees. She wrote an opinion piece expressing that reparations for California’s black population should approach the levels of “the Great Society programs of Medicare and Medicaid.”

According to the Congressional Budget Office, Medicare and Medicaid combine to cost the federal government almost $1.5 trillion per year.

Holder pointed out that the United States paid the equivalent of $30 billion to Japanese Americans incarcerated during World War II. She also cited the tens of billions in reparations Canada and Germany have paid out as an apology for past human rights abuses.

Fox News reported: