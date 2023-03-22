Fake News Media Keeps Replaying Video of Mysterious Rachel Powell Beating in Windows with a Battering Ram on Jan. 6 – But Only Got House Arrest



Rachel Powell beats a window out at the US Capitol on January 6th.

The fake news mainstream media continues to replay their cherry-picked scenes from January 6th to push their lies on the American public. Not once in over two years has a major liberal news network reported on the truth on January 6, 2021.

Recently MSNBC rehashed video of J6er Rachel Powell (in the pink hat) bashing in windows at the US Capitol with a battering ram. Why? Is there anyone who attended the Jan. 6 protests who thought this was a good idea? Where did Rachel come from? Who was paying her? And why did she only get a slap on the wrist by the Biden DOJ?

Dozens of Trump supporters were sent to prison for walking inside the US Capitol and leaving when asked. Rachel got house arrest and kept her job at the liberal book store.

Here is video again of Rachel Powell beating in a window with a battering ram.



Once Rachel beat out the window she poked her head inside the US Capitol and directed Trump supporters to the US Senate. How did she know this? Why did she know this?

Patty McMurray at 100 Percent Fed Up posted on Rachel Powell back in June of last year.

100 Percent Fed Up reported – Rachel Powell is a 41-yr-old Pennsylvania resident and single mother of 8 children. The FBI asked for help to find Rachel after she was caught on film breaking windows at the Capitol on January 6th.

Rachel turned herself in to the FBI in early February 2021. She was charged with obstruction, depredation of government property, entering a restricted building, entering a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, and violent entry.

Rachel is currently residing at her PA home and is on house arrest. There are several red flags surrounding Rachel’s case, beginning with her arrest, short-lived imprisonment in PA, her release from prison, and subsequent 475-day house arrest in the comfort of her home, while so many men who committed lesser crimes are still serving pre-trial time in solitary confinement and living in deplorable conditions.

Here are a few of the facts in the curious case of Rachel Powell:

On January 6, Rachel Powell used an ice axe to bash open the windows of the Capitol building. Is it just me, or does she come across as a really bad actor when she turns to the man next to her and pretends to be super cool?

Watch:

When the ice axe doesn’t entirely remove the window from its frame, Rachel and an unidentified male use a battering ram that just happens to be lying near the Capitol windows and slam it into the windows of the Capitol as several bystanders watch or look away.

Watch:

Once the windows are bashed out, Rachel can be seen giving the people inside directions about how to navigate around the specific room where she just bashed out the windows. How does Rachel, who lives in Pennsylvania, know every detail of the room that she “randomly” chose to breach with an ice pick and battering ram?

“Hey guys,” Rachel shouts on a bull horn from outside the room where the protesters (and other FBI informants? are standing), “I’ve been in the other room—Listen to me—in the other room on the other side of this door, right here, where these feet are standing, there is a glass, that if somebody—and if it’s broken, you can drop down into a room underneath it.” Those sure sound like details that only a person with specific knowledge of the Capitol would have.

Ms. Powell continued to give precise details about the room that should raise several red flags, “There’s also two doors in the other room. One in the rear and one on the right.” How would Rachel know about doors in the other room from her position outside the Capitol?

Watch:

Leftists on social media begged and pleaded with the January 6th Witch Hunt Committee to call Rachel Powell in to testify in front of the committee, but like Ray Epps, the committee and the dishonest media that were all over the story of Rachel Powell initially have lost interest into one of the most high-profile “insurrectionists” of January 6th.

According to Ronan Farrow’s article in the New Yorker on Feb 21, 2021, Rachel Powell did not vote for Donald Trump in 2016. “I was not part of a plot—organized, whatever,” she told the New Yorker. “I have no military background […], I’m a mom with eight kids. That’s it. I work. And I garden. And raise chickens. And sell cheese at a farmers market.” Although she didn’t support Trump in 2016, she suddenly became a fan of his in 2020.

The Pittsburg Post Gazette reported that Ms. Powell gave the interview to Ronan Farrow while the FBI was “looking for her.”

Ms. Rochlin also recounted how Ms. Powell left her children unattended at home to go to Washington that day and later gave an interview to the New Yorker while the FBI was looking for her.

Who gives an interview to a prominent reporter while the FBI is looking for them?

The New Yorker, Vice, and CNN, who all ran hit pieces on Powell in the aftermath of Jan 6, have completely dropped her story.

The only update to Ms. Powell’s case appeared on local KDH2 and the Pittsburg Post Gazette on June 7, 2022, where they claim Powell is asking to have her ankle monitor removed as she awaits trial, arguing that home detention is “burdensome” and is “affecting her work and home obligations.”

As for Ms. Powell’s current living conditions, Ms. Rochlin said Ms. Powell had sought and obtained approval from the pretrial services office for her current address “despite its alleged lack of space for all of her children.” She also noted that Ms. Powell doesn’t have full custody of the children; their primary residence is with their father. The children are only near Ms. Powell when they come to visit.

It’s hard to argue that the judge allowed Ms. Powell to remain home to help care for her children, given that she doesn’t have full custody of them.

Why was the woman, with no history of violence and up until 2020, had no interest in supporting Donald Trump at the Capitol with an ice axe and battering ram? How was she able to share such intricate details about the layout of the Capitol with people inside? And why does the media no longer care about her story? Should someone ask Ray Epps if he knows Rachel Powell?