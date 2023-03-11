Excellent! GOP Rep Bryan Steil Announces New J6 Investigation and Whistleblower Tip Portal

On March 5th the Committee on House Administration, chaired by Representative Bryan Steil (R), created a Capital Security Info Portal for people to submit J6 and other corruption information. Representative Barry Loudermilk (R) is the Chairman of their Subcommittee on Oversight. Anyone with factual information or evidence about J6 are encouraged to send in tips up to 3,000 words. They can make arrangement how to send images or video footage.

It was Democrats who falsely accused Loudermilk of walking people through the capital on “surveillance tours” the day before J6. He’s pissed off and looking to get the truth about J6 out to the public. Last November, both Steil and Loudermilk publicly slammed Biden in a letter that demanded he retract his false election comments that “Georgia implemented Jim Crow 2.0”.

Capital Security J6 Tip Portal

“The Committee on House Administration has launched this information intake portal to provide an avenue by which individuals with knowledge of the events of January 6th and the Select Committee who wish to provide information to the Committee regarding what transpired on January 6th may do so.”

They also created a section for “Whistelblower Support” with a submission form. If you prefer to contact the Committee oversight staff as a whistleblower, they also provide the relevant contact info to reach them directly from your own device, not through the website. This is not limited to just J6 informants but also includes election integrity, Corona Virus, political corruption, and so on. That contact info is below.

Whistleblower Support Portal

US Capitol Security

[email protected]

(202) 225-8281

Election Administrative Integrity:

[email protected]

(202) 225-8281

Legislative Branch Support Entity Management and Operations

[email protected]

(202) 225-8281