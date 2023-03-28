Elon Musk Calls Out Biden For Calling Members of House Freedom Caucus “Extreme MAGA Republicans”

Now that Elon Musk is in charge at Twitter, the Biden White House is finally receiving pushback for their flat-out falsehoods on Twitter.

Biden recently took to Twitter and tweeted “If extreme MAGA House Republicans’ proposals become reality, services at 125 Air Traffic Control Towers would be shut down, and passengers at some large airports would face wait times of two hours or more.”

Musk immediately responded to Biden’s tweet and wrote “Is it accurate to refer to those making the proposal as “extreme MAGA” @CommunityNotes.”

Look at the exchange between Biden and Musk:

Is it accurate to refer to those making the proposal as “extreme MAGA” @CommunityNotes? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2023

Per Twitter’s site Community Notes “aim to add context to potentially misleading Tweets. ”

So, essentially Elon was fact checking Biden in real time.

Biden’s tweet was in response to the House Freedom Caucus calling for major budget cuts.

The Freedom Caucus recently proposed for Biden’s $400 Billion student bailout program to be cut, reverse Biden’s $80 million IRS expansion, rescind all unspent Covid-19 funds, and more.

Here’s the “extreme” proposal:

Shrink Washington. Grow America. pic.twitter.com/vhteHNpNFS — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) March 10, 2023

This isn’t the first time Elon has called out Biden.

The CEO of Twitter has called him out on several occasions over the last year.

Last week Musk took a jab at Biden for not focusing on the current banking crisis.

