Elon Musk Blasts January 6th Committee for Misleading the Public: ‘Deeply Wrong’

Now that Tucker Carlson is releasing video footag from January 6th, people are finally able to see with their own eyes that members of the January 6th Committee withheld evidence and that some people have been falsely persecuted and prosecuted.

Elon Musk reacted by slamming the committee and calling their actions ‘deeply wrong.’

What the Democrats have done is disturbing. They used January 6th to weaponize law enforcement against their perceived political opponenents.

FOX News reports:

Elon Musk torches House Jan. 6 committee for ‘misleading the public,’ withholding evidence: ‘deeply wrong’ Elon Musk took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to criticize several lawmakers that sat on the House Committee Investigating the Capitol Riots on January 6th, accusing them of “misleading the public.” Responding to someone else’s tweet that accused former Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. and Adam Kizinger, R- Ill., along with Congressman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., of being “liars,” Musk affirmed the lawmakers were guilty of withholding evidence and said their actions were “deeply wrong.” “Besides misleading the public, they withheld evidence for partisan political reasons that sent people to prison for far more serious crimes than they committed,” Musk wrote. He added: “That is deeply wrong, legally and morally.” The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol released its final report earlier this year and formally disbanded. Its report condemned former President Donald Trump and lambasted Republicans in the chamber for allegedly encouraging the riots that resulted in several deaths, injuries to law enforcement officers and others, as well as property damage.

See Musk’s tweet below:

Besides misleading the public, they withheld evidence for partisan political reasons that sent people to prison for far more serious crimes than they committed. That is deeply wrong, legally and morally. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

Musk also reacted to some of the footage:

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

Tucker is going to release more footage this week.

It should be interesting.