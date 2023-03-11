Dutch Government Sends In Military Trucks and Military Gear as Farmers Plan the Biggest Demonstration Yet After Government Closes 3,000 Farms Due to Global Warming (VIDEO)

Thousands of farmers are expected to drive tractors to The Hague, Netherlands, on Saturday morning to oppose the government’s plan to shut down 3,000 farms. The government made the move to comply with global warming goals despite a heavy vehicle ban the day before.

It can be recalled that the Dutch government is planning to “buy and close down up to 3,000 farms near environmentally sensitive areas to be in compliance with EU environmental rules” of the nitrate emission reduction plan.

Thousands of farmers and the climate activist group Extinction Rebellion will hold a rally in The Hague, Netherlands on Saturday, March 11.

According to Swedish journalist, Peter Imanuelsen, this will be the biggest demonstration yet.

Tomorrow the farmers are planning the biggest demonstration yet🚜 Netherlands is planning on forcing 3000 farmers to sell their land to the state. A land grab. 100 000 people are expected to show up. I’m on my way there. — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) March 10, 2023

Today is going to be massive in the Netherlands. Thousands and thousands of farmers are making their way into The Hague right now. — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) March 11, 2023

The Dutch government plans on seizing 3000 farms to meet climate goals. The farmers are saying NO today🚜 I’m here. Retweet if you stand with the farmers 💪 pic.twitter.com/wmcTT0i2wy — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) March 11, 2023

No farmers, no food! We’re on our way to the protest. For the future of our country! ❤️🚜 #dutchfarmers pic.twitter.com/u66hTbip1W — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) March 11, 2023

SO MANY PEOPLE HERE pic.twitter.com/LkYHtp5YWr — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) March 11, 2023

According to Peter Imanuelsen, military vehicles are already arriving in the Netherlands in preparation for the farmers’ protest.

Military trucks arriving in the Netherlands for the farmers protest today. They are literally bringing in military gear. pic.twitter.com/6DE3pI1Npo — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) March 11, 2023

The Netherlands 🤬Police warming up for the demonstration today.. pic.twitter.com/naBdalg2mc — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) March 11, 2023

On Monday, the mayor of The Hague threatened to use military gear to stop rival climate and farmer protests.

NL Times reported: