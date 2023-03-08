Documents Reveal FBI’s Secret Work with Hospitals to Take Away Americans’ Gun Rights

The FBI has been conducting an all-out war on American gun owners for years.
These efforts have taken place without any sort of congressional approval and with scant attention from even conservative media.
The Washington Examiner uncovered an explosive story on Tuesday showing how the FBI colluded with hospitals and other medical facilities to deprive over two dozen U.S. citizens of their 2nd Amendment rights.
Gun Owners of America (GOA) obtained five documents via the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and then shared them with The Washington Examiner. These documents how the medical facilities used the gun forms and handed off the signatory records to the FBI.
These records were registered with the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). Now the Bureau can track and spy on these innocent Americans.
The forms are from facilities in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Delaware, and Oklahoma. They cover a time period from 2011 to 2019.
Here are the documents:
GOA previously uncovered a form in September which was used by the FBI in an effort to secure forfeiture of Second Amendment rights.
The Washington Examiner reported:
Any time you have evidence of private entities coordinating with federal agents to strip Americans of their rights, the public should be alarmed and demanding answers and action,” said Aidan Johnston, federal affairs director for Gun Owners of America, a firearms rights group. “This is just the latest terrifying new instance of the illegal NICS self-submission form being used in nefarious ways, and those who used it to violate the public’s trust must be held to account.”
“These new revelations provide additional proof that the FBI has used deeply disturbing tactics to erode Americans’ Second Amendment freedoms,” Congressman Andrew Clyde (R-GA) told the Washington Examiner. “Make no mistake — the FBI is weaponizing NICS forms to advance the Left’s dangerous agenda of dismantling our Second Amendment liberties and disarming our nation.
Congress must thoroughly investigate this troubling matter and hold all unelected, anti-gun bureaucrats involved accountable for forcing Americans to relinquish their constitutional right to keep and bear arms.”