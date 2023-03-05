DEVELOPING: Residents Told to Shelter in Place After Train Derailment in Springfield, Ohio (VIDEO)

A cargo train derailed in Springfield, Ohio on Saturday.
Residents are being told to shelter in place.
A hazmat crew is also on the scene.
“The Clark County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents within 1,000 feet of a train derailment at Ohio 41 near the Prime Ohio Business Park to shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution.” – according to a post on Clark County’s Facebook page.
WHIOTV reported:
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed deputes are on scene of a train derailment late Saturday afternoon.
Deputies and medics responded to the area of State Route 41 and Gateway Boulevard near the Clark County Fairgrounds around 5 p.m.
Dispatchers confirm to News Center 7 they are on scene but no other information was available at this time.
Video sent from a News Center 7 viewer shows a couple of box cars derailed.
A hazmat crew is confirmed to be on scene, according to News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson.
The State Highway Patrol and Clark County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene.
We have a news crew on scene and will continue provide updates.
VIDEO:
Witness video shows the moment a cargo train starts to derail in Springfield, Ohio. Still unknown what the train was carrying pic.twitter.com/Sxsr6XhmAp
— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 4, 2023
Additional video:
Another train derailment, this time in Springfield Ohio. My parents took this video an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/f8AtccxNvc
— Braedon Phillips (@braephilly) March 4, 2023
DEVELOPING…