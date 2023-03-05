DEVELOPING: Residents Told to Shelter in Place After Train Derailment in Springfield, Ohio (VIDEO)

A cargo train derailed in Springfield, Ohio on Saturday.

Residents are being told to shelter in place.

A hazmat crew is also on the scene.

“The Clark County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents within 1,000 feet of a train derailment at Ohio 41 near the Prime Ohio Business Park to shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution.” – according to a post on Clark County’s Facebook page.

WHIOTV reported:

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed deputes are on scene of a train derailment late Saturday afternoon.

Deputies and medics responded to the area of State Route 41 and Gateway Boulevard near the Clark County Fairgrounds around 5 p.m.

Dispatchers confirm to News Center 7 they are on scene but no other information was available at this time.

Video sent from a News Center 7 viewer shows a couple of box cars derailed.

A hazmat crew is confirmed to be on scene, according to News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson.

The State Highway Patrol and Clark County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene.

We have a news crew on scene and will continue provide updates.