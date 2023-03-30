DEVELOPING: Joint Base Andrews on Lockdown After Reports of an Armed Man Near Base Housing

Joint Base Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland is on lockdown after reports of an armed man near base housing.

According to a statement by Joint Base Andrews, a white male was seen carrying an ar-15 style rifle near base housing Thursday afternoon.

“An armed individual has been reported near base housing. Stay away from base housing. Initiate Lockdown Procedures. Individual is a white male, wearing a purple sweatshirt, black shorts, carrying a ar-15 style rifle with no orange tip.” the base said in a Facebook post.

There is no active shooter situation. No shots fired as of early Thursday evening.

The base is asking people to call 911 if they see the armed man.

