DEVELOPING: Chinese Military Rocket Disintegrates Over Texas

A Chinese military rocket disintegrated over Texas on Wednesday, USNI News reported.

The rocket, which was launched from China, delivered military surveillance satellites to space in June and made its way back to earth on Wednesday over the United States.

WATCH:

[🔴China’s 21st launch in 2022] At UTC 02:22 June 23, 3 Yaogan(遥感/RemoteSensing)-35-02 satellites were successfully launched by #CZ2D Y64 rocket in Xichang, Sichuan. This is the 424th launch of Long March rocket family. HD: https://t.co/018SGyq48M pic.twitter.com/0kDtkg7hua — CNSA Watcher (@CNSAWatcher) June 23, 2022

The 8,000 pound rocket made its way back to earth on Wednesday over Texas.

The debris field could be miles wide and several hundred feet long, USNI News reported.

USNI News reported: